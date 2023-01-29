The dangerously cold wind chill currently gripping East Idaho has prompted numerous local school districts to cancel all Monday classes.
Throughout Sunday afternoon and evening, district after district took the unusual step of announcing a day ahead that there would be no school on Monday.
They were prompted by the National Weather Service's wind chill warnings for East Idaho calling for conditions Sunday through Monday morning that will feel as cold as minus 45 degrees.
As of Sunday evening, the following districts had canceled all Monday classes because of the cold: Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25, American Falls School District 381, Snake River School District 52, Blackfoot School District 55, Aberdeen School District 58, Shelley School District 60, Firth School District 59, Marsh Valley School District 21, Rockland School District 382, Grace School District 148, North Gem School District 149, Soda Springs School District 150, Idaho Falls School District 91 and Bonneville School District 93.
The following school districts will be starting classes two hours later than normal on Monday because of the wind chill: West Side School District 202, Preston School District 201 and Oneida School District 351.
School District 25 said that based on the wind chill warnings in effect in East Idaho "the decision was made (to cancel Monday classes) out of an abundance of caution concerning early morning pick-up and drop-off times, learners who walk to school, and learners who wait at bus stops."
The district continued, "The decision to close school the evening prior is not our standard practice; however, in light of this unusual circumstance, we wanted to provide families with ample time to make alternate arrangements for the care of their young children tomorrow."
The weather service is urging people not to go outside during the dangerous wind chill conditions, which arrived in the region on Saturday night and are expected to remain through Monday morning.
"The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes," the weather service said. "Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat and gloves."
The areas expected to experience the worst wind chill -- as cold as minus 45 degrees -- are Mud Lake, Idaho National Laboratory, Craters of the Moon, Dubois, Spencer, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rexburg, Rigby, St. Anthony, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park and Arco.
The areas expected to experience wind chill as cold as minus 35 degrees are Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, American Falls, Aberdeen, Shelley, Firth, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Raft River, Declo, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Arbon, Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Arimo, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, Emigration Summit, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Paris, Grace, Soda Springs, Bancroft, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Palisades and Victor.
Strong winds are also expected in East Idaho during the next couple of days, especially in the Dubois and Spencer areas where gusts of up to 55 mph are possible.
Elsewhere in the state, wind chill warnings are in effect in the central Idaho mountains including Stanley, Hailey, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Mackay and Challis.
All of the states surrounding Idaho also have wind chill warnings and/or wind chill advisories in effect.
