BOISE — In honor of Memorial Day, the New York-based Tunnel to Towers Foundation has paid off the mortgages on the homes of 20 military families, including the homes of Idaho National Guardsmen Jesse Anderson, Matthew Peltzer, and George Laubhan Jr., who were killed in a February Blackhawk helicopter crash near Lucky Peak.
Chief Warrant Officers Jesse Anderson, 43, George “Geoff” Laubhan, 39, and Matthew Peltzer, 43, were participating in a routine training mission in mountainous terrain south of Boise on Feb. 2 when deteriorating weather conditions caused the pilots to lose all visibility, which led to the crash, according to the Idaho Air National Guard.
The Tunnels to Towers Foundation was founded in honor of a 9/11 first responder who lost his life in the attacks, according to its website. The foundation announced Wednesday that in a private ceremony it had provided the three families with documents confirming their mortgages have been paid in full, according to a news release.
All three men left behind wives and children, Tunnels to Towers said. The foundation launched its Gold Star Family Home Program in September 2018 to provide a mortgage-free home to surviving spouses with young children, according to its website.
Anderson is survived by his wife, Vikki, and their four children; Peltzer leaves behind his wife, Heidi, and their two daughters; and George Geoffrey “Geoff” Laubhan Jr. is survived by his wife, Jen, and their two children.
“After my husband’s untimely death, I worried that I would need to sell our family home or I would have to work many hours to afford the mortgage, taking me away from our girls when they need me most," said Heidi Leben, Peltzer's widow, in the release.
“Having our mortgage paid off by Tunnel to Towers has solved these concerns …It feels great to know that I can stay and raise my daughters in this home that my husband and I purchased together,” she said.
Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller said of the decision to pay off the families’ mortgages, “Memorial Day is a day to acknowledge those who make the ultimate sacrifice for our country.”
“This Memorial Day, when you are enjoying your day off, maybe seeing friends or family for the first time, I ask you to take a minute to think of those families who will never see their loved ones again. These heroes gave up their lives for our freedom and we will give the families they left behind a place where they can live free of the financial burden of a mortgage,” Siller said in the release.
In December 2019, Tunnels to Towers paid off the mortgage of the family home of Army Sgt. 1st Class Dustin Ard, who died that year from wounds sustained in combat in Afghanistan’s Zabul Province, where he fought as a member of the 1st Special Forces Group.
Ard grew up in Ammon and Meridian and was a member of Meridian Medical Arts Charter High School’s first graduating class in 2006.
In November 2020, it paid off the home mortgage for slain Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputy Wyatt Maser’s family. Maser was killed in accident in May 2020 when he was hit by a vehicle driven by a Bonneville County sheriff's deputy who was responding to the scene of an earlier accident.