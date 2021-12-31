A heavily damaged car sits on a snow-covered East Center Street near Interstate 15 in Pocatello after colliding with an SUV early Thursday evening. One person was transported via ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash.
The winter storm that's been hammering East Idaho for much of the week is expected to bring more snow, wind and road closures to the region on Friday before dangerously cold wind chill arrives along with the New Year.
The National Weather Service has issued multiple winter weather advisories and wind chill warnings for East Idaho to alert the public of the potentially life-threatening conditions.
As of 8:30 a.m. Friday, Highway 32 between Ashton and Tetonia and Highway 33 between Newdale and Tetonia remained shut down. Both roads have been closed since Thursday morning because of the snowy conditions.
The weather service said conditions across East Idaho on Friday morning and afternoon will include winds of up to 35 mph that will create a dangerous mix of blowing and drifting snow that will likely result in more road closures.
In addition, another 1 to 3 inches of snow is forecast to fall on East Idaho on Friday morning and afternoon, with the hardest hit areas being Emigration Summit and Victor.
But all of East Idaho can expect a fresh coat of snow Friday that will combine with the wind and the snow already on the ground to create very hazardous road conditions.
Emergency responders were called to multiple wrecks on Thursday in East Idaho and a few crashes had already occurred on the region's roads as of 8:30 a.m. Friday. It does not appear that any of the accidents resulted in fatalities.
If you must drive in East Idaho on Friday, do so with extreme caution.
The wind chill warnings for East Idaho will be in effect from 11 p.m. Friday until 11 a.m. Saturday. The weather service is calling for extreme wind chill that could make conditions feel like they're as cold as minus 45 in East Idaho. Conditions this cold could give you frostbite on exposed skin in less than 10 minutes in addition to posing a deadly hypothermia risk. Please do not go outside between 11 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday unless you're dressed for the extreme conditions and do not leave your pets outdoors either.
Conditions are expected to remain clear in East Idaho on Saturday and Sunday but another winter storm could hit the region on Monday night or Tuesday morning.
Elsewhere, winter weather warnings are in effect in most of the rest of Idaho as well as in all surrounding states.