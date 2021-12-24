Winter weather advisories and a winter storm warning are in effect in East Idaho as the barrage of snowstorms that began Thursday continues to pound the region.
The winter storm warning is in effect for the mountains of Bear Lake and Franklin counties including the Emigration Summit area where maximum snowfall amounts of 8 to 16 inches are forecast to fall Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon.
The weather service said motorists should expect hazardous conditions on East Idaho's roads because the snowstorms and the winter weather might make some higher elevation roads impassable.
The storms are forecast to bring winds of 40 mph or more to East Idaho, resulting in blowing and drifting snow that will make driving conditions even worse.
"If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency," the weather service recommends.
The snowstorms are expected to continue through Monday night and beyond that snow remains in the forecast for East Idaho for most of the coming week.
The following areas of East Idaho are forecast to receive up to 4 inches of snow Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon: Rockland, American Falls, Aberdeen, Arbon, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall, Inkom, McCammon, Arimo, Downey, Swanlake, Thatcher, Malad, Preston, Holbrook, Malta, Raft River, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Shelley, Firth, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Rigby, Lava Hot Springs, Burley, Rupert, Paul, Heyburn, Almo, Albion, Declo, Craters of the Moon, Dubois, Spencer, Arco, Mud Lake and Atomic City.
The following areas are expected to receive up to 7 inches of snow Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon: Island Park, Victor, St. Charles, Montpelier, Paris, Georgetown, Grace, Bancroft, Soda Springs, Bone, Palisades, Swan Valley, Wayan, Henry, Ashton, Tetonia and Driggs.
It's possible that the higher mountains across East Idaho could receive a foot of snow Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon depending on the severity of the storms.
Additional storms are forecast to continue to dump snow on East Idaho Sunday evening through Monday night and the weather service will likely extend its winter weather warnings to keep the public alerted about the hazardous conditions.
Outside of East Idaho, winter storm warnings and/or winter weather advisories are in effect in much of the rest of the state as well as in all surrounding states.
