Another night and morning of dangerous wind chill is in the forecast for East Idaho.
The National Weather Service has again issued a wind chill warning for East Idaho in effect from 11 p.m. Thursday through 10 a.m. Friday.
It's the latest in a series of wind chill warnings for East Idaho that have been issued by the weather service since early in the week.
The wind chill Thursday night and Friday morning in East Idaho will make conditions feel as cold as minus 30 degrees. That's cold enough to inflict frostbite on exposed skin in 30 minutes, the weather service said.
"Avoid outside activities if possible," the weather service advised.
Conditions this cold could prove fatal for pets so do not leave your dogs and cats outside.
The areas expected to experience the coldest wind chill Thursday night and Friday morning are Mud Lake, Idaho National Laboratory, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rexburg, Rigby, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, American Falls, Aberdeen, Shelley, Firth, Fort Hall, Inkom, McCammon, Arimo, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Paris, Grace, Bancroft, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Palisades, Swan Valley, Victor, Driggs, Tetonia, Island Park, Dubois, Ashton, Spencer and Arbon.
The wind chill could very well return on Friday night and Saturday morning, so stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest forecast updates.
