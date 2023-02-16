Snowplow

A snowplow clears snow from Knudsen Boulevard in Chubbuck on Tuesday. 

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

Another night and morning of dangerous wind chill is in the forecast for East Idaho.

The National Weather Service has again issued a wind chill warning for East Idaho in effect from 11 p.m. Thursday through 10 a.m. Friday.

