Cow moose
Idaho Fish and Game Photo

An adult cow moose made its way into Twin Falls during the night of September 14 after being seen in the Snake River Canyon the day before.

During the early morning hours the moose found its way out of the canyon using the Canyon Springs Road, ending up in the area of Costco.

