Moose fire pyrocumulus

A pyrocumulus cloud from the Moose fire is seen late Thursday afternoon, July 28, from the Long Tom Lookout, 36 miles west-northwest of Salmon. Pyrocumulus clouds are cumulus clouds that are formed by hot air and smoke being released into the sky, according to accuweather.com.

 U.S. Forest Service Photo

The human-caused Moose fire has burned nearly 95,000 acres in the Salmon-Challis National Forest as of Monday afternoon and is the largest active wildfire in the lower 48 states of the U.S., according to National Interagency Fire Center statistics.

The fire started July 17 about 17 miles north of Salmon and remains under investigation. According to the fire’s InciWeb Incident Information System, the fire started due to an escaped campfire.

Recommended for you