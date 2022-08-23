A pyrocumulus cloud from the Moose fire is seen late Thursday afternoon, July 28, from the Long Tom Lookout, 36 miles west-northwest of Salmon. Pyrocumulus clouds are cumulus clouds that are formed by hot air and smoke being released into the sky, according to accuweather.com.
The human-caused Moose fire has burned nearly 95,000 acres in the Salmon-Challis National Forest as of Monday afternoon and is the largest active wildfire in the lower 48 states of the U.S., according to National Interagency Fire Center statistics.
The fire started July 17 about 17 miles north of Salmon and remains under investigation. According to the fire’s InciWeb Incident Information System, the fire started due to an escaped campfire.
Salmon River Road between Spring Creek and Panther Creek was closed on Aug. 15 due to increased fire activity hazards. The road was open for through traffic from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday and Monday to allow access to Corn Creek.
The fire is 36% contained and 785 firefighters, 10 crews, six helicopters and 41 engines are working to contain the fire. Full containment is estimated by Oct. 31.
Thunderstorms remain a threat for the fire to continue growing over the next two to three days, the InciWeb report said.
Residents in Zone 1 and Zone 8 are in “SET” evacuation status. Zone 1 cover Fairgrounds to Tower Creek and Zone 8 is Cadigan to Pine Creek Bridge Crossing. All other residents near the fire are in “READY” status.
Residents in “Set” evacuation status should prepare an emergency supply kit with supplies to be away from home for an extended period of time and a determined destination to evacuate to, according to the Lemhi County Sherrif’s fire evacuation plan.