Moose fire water drop 2

A helicopter drops a load of water from a bucket on the Moose fire near Salmon.

 Mike De Fries photo

The Moose fire, located within the Salmon-Challis National Forest, had burned 78,729 acres or 123 square miles as of Monday.

Though the acreage continues to grow, containment has risen to 34 percent, up 5 percent from Sunday. The human-caused fire began near Moose Creek and the Salmon River about 17 miles north of Salmon on July 17. Its cause is still under investigation.