I’ve been mooned by students from the back of a school bus on I-84. Now I’ve been mooned by Dorothy, the Idaho GOP kahuna. In her various Idaho State Journal commentary Dorothy Moon claims that only Republicans care for children and youth safety. This GOP claim is simply insulting. Does Moon speak for Bannock County Republicans? Could Bannock County Republicans really believe that we non-Republican grandparents and parents encourage and condone sexual exploitation of our kids and grandkids? Why does Moon suggest that we non-Republicans would promote pornography in our schools and libraries? Is Moon trying to drive a wedge of disrespect between Bannock County Republicans and non-Republicans in our community?

Larry Gebhardt,

