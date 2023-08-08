The article by Idaho Republican Party Chairwoman Moon (ISJ – 7-21-23) says a lot about the republican party and it’s not very “pretty”. Moon extolls the supposedly fine character/qualities of EX-Arizona gubernatorial candidate Lake, another MAGA cult member, who jumped on the Trump Big Lie Bandwagon. She, just as her mentor did, tried to overturn a fair election by filing lawsuits claiming substantial fraud in the Arizona election. They were all dismissed as frivolous. Moon then goes on to heap more praise on Lake by claiming how she is fighting for integrity, transparency and fairness in our elections, (i.e., true republican meaning - looking for more and better ways to cheat in elections). Moon’s comment about making Idaho and the nation freer is another one of her “gems”, a bitter pill to swallow for anyone with the intelligence necessary to ascertain facts from _ _. How about Idaho’s abortion law, censuring reading material, LGBT rights, etc.? Moon then claims Lake is getting widespread support from those who uphold the fundamental principles of the Republic. Since when is attempting to overturn a fair election a fundamental principle of the Republic (must be part of the republican platform)? And the excitement that was building for her visit to Idaho? All of this made it extremely difficult to hold breakfast down. As far a republican platform is concerned, there is NONE to help the average American in any way! All that matters is power and total control over everyone, i.e., an authoritarian government. The foundation of the republican party is based on lust for power, lies and hypocrisy. Republicans who truly are patriotic and care about our democracy should seriously consider voting democrat for a least a couple elections, until we rid the country of the far-right wingers who are trying to convert the United States into a fascist state!
