Nearly record-breaking temperatures throughout the region on Monday increased the snowmelt and the associated flooding threat that's impacting much of East Idaho.
The National Weather Service issued a news release Sunday stating that daytime temps are expected to exceed 80 degrees in much of East Idaho on Monday, especially in lower elevations such as Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Fort Hall, American Falls, Aberdeen, Shelley, Firth, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Burley, Rupert, Rexburg and Rigby.
Temperatures in multiple East Idaho cities were within one to a few degrees of breaking the all-time records on Monday, the weather service said.
Pocatello reached 84 degrees Monday, Rexburg reached 77 degrees and Challis reached 79 degrees, all of which were one degree away from tying the all-time records for heat set on May 1. Idaho Falls reached 80 degrees Monday, which was two degrees away from the record, and Burley hit 83 degrees, three degrees below the all-time record.
Temperatures will begin to cool after Monday and daytime highs in the 50s throughout East Idaho are expected by Saturday.
But the Pocatello area could still see its worst flooding since 2006 this week.
The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Portneuf River and its tributaries in Bannock County, including Pocatello, and a flood watch for most of the rest of East Idaho.
One Portneuf tributary, Rapid Creek in Inkom, overflowed its banks on Sunday night, resulting in nearby roads in Inkom being shut down. Emergency responders and Inkom residents have stacked sandbags in places near Rapid Creek in an attempt to keep the water in check so it can't reach homes and businesses. There have been no evacuations because of the flooding thus far.
Inkom Mayor Max Shaffer on Monday said sandbags remain in place on roadways in Inkom and he anticipated closing down some of the roads again on Monday evening to direct water across Rapid Creek.
“Where the Portneuf River and Marsh Creek is the low-lying area for us that remains problematic,” Shaffer said. “Water has reached the bank of the river and it’s flowing out into the fields. On Sunday afternoon, we placed sandbags across the road and closed it down. We are expecting that it will rise today and that we will have to close the road again.
Shaffer said there has been some flooding in some backyards and around some homes along Rapid Creek Road. but he is unaware of any homes that have flooded.
The weather service said on Friday that “excessive runoff” from snowmelt in East Idaho caused by the high temperatures “may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, low-lying fields and other flood-prone locations. Localized impacts to some roadways, homes and businesses are possible.”
Portneuf River flooding is already occurring in the Sacajawea Park area of Pocatello and in the Inkom area and is expected to occur along the river in the Blackrock area and in Pocatello from the Portneuf Gap to the Cheyenne Avenue Bridge.
Emergency management officials in Franklin and Bear Lake counties are reporting minor flooding in those counties, mostly impacting farm fields and rural roads.
The weather service said people should be especially careful around East Idaho's waterways and should not attempt to drive through flooded roads under any circumstances.
“Most flood deaths occur in vehicles,” the weather service said.
The most serious flooding is forecast to be along the Portneuf River, especially in Pocatello where the river is forecast to rise all week and eventually reach 10.86 feet this coming Saturday, the weather service said.
That's the highest the river's been since May 5, 2006, when it reached 10.52 feet in Pocatello. The only times when the Portneuf River has been higher occurred on May 31, 1983, when it reached 11.19 feet and on May 17, 1984, when it reached 13.85 feet, the weather service said.
The Portneuf's rising waters will be fueled by a storm that's forecast to drop up to a half-inch of rain on East Idaho Thursday morning through Saturday night. The storm might also result in some higher elevation snow.
The flood warning for the Portneuf River and its tributaries will remain in effect until the flooding threat subsides while the flood watch for most of the rest of the region will remain in effect through at least Tuesday afternoon, the weather service said.
The flooding threat in the Portneuf River area is serious enough that the Pocatello Fire Department issued a new release to warn residents and suggest that they prepare by getting free sandbags at the Pocatello Street Department, 2405 Garrett Way.
“There is a green flatbed located on the right-hand side of the (Street Department’s) parking lot — it contains sand, bags and shovels,” the Fire Department stated in its new release. “Citizens will need to fill their own bags. Each household is allowed up to 8 bags.”
Anyone who spots flooding in East Idaho should immediately report it to police or their local sheriff’s office.
Elsewhere in the state, various flood alerts are in effect in the central Idaho mountains including Stanley, Hailey and Mackay as well as in parts of south central, southwest and northern Idaho.
Authorities are also dealing with flooding in Washington state, Oregon, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming.
Don't get me wrong......paved walking trails by the river are always nice, but maybe that money should have been spent on digging reservoirs
Along the river to hold excess water and keep
The level manageable. Those nice paved trails
Are now under water and N. Main might be under
By the end of the week.
Sounds like we may see why Pocatello has a concrete channel running through it…
If I remember right......liberals wanted to rip all that
Concrete out. Pocatello needs more reservoirs and
More recreational opportunities.
