Flooding in Inkom

Severe flooding is seen on North Marsh Creek Road near Inkom on Monday.

Nearly record-breaking temperatures throughout the region on Monday increased the snowmelt and the associated flooding threat that's impacting much of East Idaho.

The National Weather Service issued a news release Sunday stating that daytime temps are expected to exceed 80 degrees in much of East Idaho on Monday, especially in lower elevations such as Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Fort Hall, American Falls, Aberdeen, Shelley, Firth, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Burley, Rupert, Rexburg and Rigby.

Flooding

An aerial photo of flooding in the Inkom area on Sunday afternoon. 
Inkom flooding

Sandbags were placed across an Inkom street on Sunday night in anticipation of floodwaters from the overflowing Rapid Creek.
Flooding

An English bulldog named Gidget investigates the Portneuf River floodwaters blocking a trail at Sacajawea Park in Pocatello on Friday afternoon.

(3) comments

Old Crow

Don't get me wrong......paved walking trails by the river are always nice, but maybe that money should have been spent on digging reservoirs

Along the river to hold excess water and keep

The level manageable. Those nice paved trails

Are now under water and N. Main might be under

By the end of the week.

Report Add Reply
guest1650

Sounds like we may see why Pocatello has a concrete channel running through it…

Report Add Reply
Old Crow

If I remember right......liberals wanted to rip all that

Concrete out. Pocatello needs more reservoirs and

More recreational opportunities.

Report Add Reply

