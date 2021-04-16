Among the lowlights of 2020, for me anyway, were kidney stones and a hip replacement. One was worse than the other.
The hip replacement — though terribly invasive and gross, I'm quite sure, to observe — was a relative breeze. I was out for the gnarly part. And that afternoon I walked up and down a flight of steps.
The kidney stones were far worse. I just about passed out when they put up the x-ray that showed a stone of a little less than an inch in my left kidney. Three lithotripsy procedures and six weeks with a stent later, the stone had been pulverized into small enough pieces to pass. “Small enough” being a technical designation that has little, I can assure you, to do with what it feels like to pass them. The small ones come first. The big ones can take months. It gives you a lot to look forward to.
I would not wish kidney stones on my worst enemy. Well, maybe one or two of them. At any rate, you don't want them. Drink plenty of water, and think about the possible side effects if you are considering a Keto diet.
Hip replacements have come a long way. The excellent team that performed my surgery at Bingham used state-of-the-art techniques and implants. It's supposed to be good for decades. I was walking around normally about six weeks after surgery. The biggest thing to worry about is doing too much too soon. I felt better than I had in decades, since the 2005 motorcycle road racing crash that jammed the top of my femur into my hip socket. But as good as I felt, I still knew that I had to give the new joint time to heal properly.
A few weeks ago I had a six-month checkup with my orthopedic surgeon, who cleared me to start riding again. My surgeon rides and understands the challenges of riding and recovery. “No big get-offs,” he warned.
Doc, I'll do my best.
Right away I dialed up a couple of riding buddies from Montana to plan a ride. Brothers, state wrestling champs, attorneys, Tour of Idaho finishers, military veterans, hard corp adventurers, either of whom could easily throw me over a house if they wanted to. I can hear some of you scoffing at the wisdom of this, but I'll bet you're the same people who never get over 35 when you're test driving a car.
If you want to get back in the rodeo, you'd best be able to saddle your bronc.
The Mojave Road is one of my favorite dual sport motorcycle rides of all time. It's about 200 miles from end to end and can be done as part of a 500-mile loop that circumnavigates the Mojave Desert. It's a near-perfect mix of technical terrain and flow. I've done all or parts of this ride dozens of times since 2005. I've never failed to enjoy myself doing it.
So last week we set off from Laughlin, Nevada, at the east end of the Mojave Road, headed for Barstow, California. It was already 85 degrees at 8 am. Having not ridden a motorcycle in nearly a year, and not ridden substantially in about two years, it felt familiar, but awkward for the first 30 or so miles. I was out of shape, for sure, but the hip was rock solid.
We had a wonderful day, actually reaching Barstow very early in the afternoon. Great miles, great friends and great adventures topped off by a celebratory dinner at one of my favorite mexican restaurants.
The next morning my hip was still great, but the rest of me felt like it had been beat with a bag of hammers. We had a bit less than 300 miles to go, and the only way to get there was to get on the bike and ride.
The first 50 miles out of Barstow were mellow, then came the hammer. The parts of the Mojave loop that are actually in the Mojave Preserve are in great shape because ATVs and UTVs are not permitted there. Unfortunately, a 100-mile portion of our loop skirted the preserve to the north.
ATVs and UTVs are destroying deserts all over the western U.S. Although it is entirely possible to operate an ATV/UTV in a responsible manner, few, it seems, choose to do so. UTVs, in particular, chew up the desert in a manner that make the trails useless for most other users. We encountered 18” tall whoops, 18” apart, in a matrix of dust, sand and basketball sized rocks, that went for 100 miles.
After a few hours, we arrived at a small store out in the middle or nowhere. At this point I was seriously uncomfortable. Sick to my stomach, knees killing me, feeling slightly feverish. When I pulled off my helmet, my friends looked at me with that “Dude, you don't look so good” look. I went into one of the worst restrooms on the planet and managed to pass a BB sized kidney stone.
After that, I was a new man. “Let's do another hundred miles!”
It's good to be back in the saddle again. A big thanks to all three of my doctors. I owe you.
Associated Press and Idaho Press Club award-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist, writer, consultant and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time raising children, llama farming, riding mountain bikes and motorcycles and playing guitars. His video blog, “Howlin’ at the Moon in ii-V-I,” may be found at facebook.com/HowlinattheMoonin251 and on YouTube at bit.ly/2SN745k.