It was with stunned disbelief that I read Claudia Ortega's "modest proposal" to decimate and defund Pocatello’s public library. To follow through with this shortsighted proposal would destroy some of the best resources in the City of Pocatello.
Let's start with the library's services to children. Young people, regardless of their family's economic situation, are some of the most vulnerable of our populations. Even children who come from economically advantaged backgrounds are still continuing their education. They can and do use the library to borrow books that help them learn fluency and develop both real-life skills and imagination.
But many, many of Pocatello’s children do not have a lot of money in their households. Many of these children are also regular visitors to the library and find most of their reading material there. Books are still vital to the development and education of all children, and the skilled, educated, and dedicated youth services librarians spend much time choosing excellent books and planning stimulating and informative programs for youth of all ages, regardless of economic background. To imply that children would not be damaged by eliminating two out of the three youth services librarians who have spent years becoming experts in this field shows an appalling ignorance of the tremendous good these librarians do on behalf of these vulnerable populations.
For sixteen years, every week during the summer and at various other times throughout the year, the Marshall Public Library book wagon visits the parks and other community venues to give books to all the children present. Over the course of those years, thousands of children have received books to read, to love, and to learn from. An entire generation of young people has already benefitted from this book wagon program that is still going strong.
Children's library services are essential for the continuing education of our children.
Other library workers and departments also provide essential services. Obviously Ms. Ortega does not use or value the library, but thousands of Pocatello citizens do! To suggest that the library close the second floor is ludicrous. Doesn't Ms. Ortega realize that the second floor houses the nonfiction area and the computers for adults to use for research, including to search for employment? Apparently not. Nor does she see the value in having a public gathering place where all are welcome to go and learn and talk and think.
So what can we as citizens do to ensure that the library continues to be allowed to provide the excellent and necessary services we find there? Certainly continuing to use the library will help, and letting the City Council know that defunding the library would be very costly to the overall health and development of this community. Another way is to vote for intelligent and thoughtful leaders who don't threaten to dismantle effective institutions because the highly qualified workers happen to earn wages. Let's choose leaders who value hard work and education and support good things for our children and all members of the community. This is what the librarians do. They, and not Ms. Ortega, have my full support.
Kaye Turner,
Pocatello