Mitch McConnell has it right. Companies should not be using the power of their businesses to meddle in American politics.
“My warning to corporate America is to stay out of politics,” McConnell said at a news conference in Kentucky on Tuesday. The minority leader of the U.S. Senate was responding to what the Reuters News Agency called, “a slew of major US companies,” issuing statements in support of voting rights and in some cases, sharp criticisms of the recent law passed by Georgia Republicans, allegedly to protect election integrity, but that in fact places new, significant obstacles in the way of poor and minority Georgians being able to vote.
There is, of course, more to this story. The good senator, in the very same sentence, said it’s still OK for corporations to send money to politicians.
What? Shut up about politics but keep sending money? The real problem with businesses and politics is money. There’s way too much of it in our politics.
Consider this. An astonishing $3.7 billion was spent on the Obama-McCain campaign and congressional races in 2008. Last year, that total was $14 billion!
Admittedly, much of that money came in small amounts from concerned citizens, likely even from you. A watchdog group that tracks such donations reported $2.8 billion in small donations had been made in 2020.
That’s not chump change. On the other hand, a handful of rich donors kicked in the other $11.2 billion. That’s over four times as much!
Most small-dollar contributions go directly to a candidate. The big bucks, though, often go to groups who conceal the names of their donors and then send the money on to Political Action Committees (PACs) that exist for the sole purpose of supporting a specific politician. By law there is no limit on the amount of such "dark money” donations.
How did we get to this point? It was mostly because of a Supreme Court decision in 2010 called Citizens United.
“For too long, some in this country have been deprived of full participation in the political process,” McConnell said following that court ruling. McConnell called the decision “an important step” in “restoring the First Amendment rights of these groups.”
“These groups” just happened to be businesses and the rich. For more than a hundred years, corporations had been barred from contributing to political campaigns. Individuals had been severely limited in how much they could donate to support candidates.
The limitation was created to level the political playing field for voters. The wealthy could contribute to their favorite parties and candidates, but so, in theory, could the less-than-wealthy in almost similar amounts.
Then in Citizens United a 5-4 majority of the Supreme Court ruled that corporations and other outside groups and individuals can spend unlimited money on elections. If that isn’t corporate America, and those who profit from it, getting into politics in a major way, nothing is.
It’s big money, not opinions, that’s corrupting our democracy.
Corporations and wealthy individuals, have far too much money which they can bring to bear on political campaigns. There’s no way they should be allowed, as they currently are, to compete with ordinary citizens for the attention of their representatives.
However, businesses brash enough to actually express opinions were not, I strongly suspect, the real object of McConnell’s warning. Rather, it appears he was speaking directly to loyal Republican voters. “Don’t you listen to these wrong-headed businesses!” was what the senator from Kentucky was actually saying.
Doesn’t it make far more sense to overturn Citizens United and stop companies and the wealthiest from financing American politics for business benefit? Sure, a CEO or a member of a company’s board of directors should absolutely be entitled to just as much influence in an election as a janitor has. The rich guys, though, shouldn’t be entitled to so much more.
Before he retired Supreme Court, Justice Anthony Kennedy complained bitterly that disclosure of donor names and contributions “wasn’t working the way it should.” Rather, it wasn’t working the way he said it would when he wrote the Citizens United decision.
When Kennedy wrote in that decision that corporations are people with free speech rights, the Supreme Court majority did grave harm to American democracy. The court needs to listen to McConnell and overturn their decision made in error.
Dave Finkelnburg is a longtime Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.