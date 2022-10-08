The Missing Juveniles & Adults in Idaho group is reporting that Autumn and William have been found safe in Payette. Caldwell police are also reporting that the missing teens have been located.
ORIGINAL STORY
Police are searching for two Idaho teens who have not been seen in over a week and are believed to be in danger.
Police are identifying the teens only by their first names, Autumn and William, who also goes by Billy.
Autumn was last seen on Sept. 29 while William was last seen on Sept. 30 or Oct. 1, police said.
The teens, both age 15, and were reported missing from Caldwell and are believed to be together, authorities said. They could be on foot or in a car, Caldwell police said.
Autumn is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, police said. She was reportedly last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black flannel pants and carrying a gray bag.
William is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes, police said. He has a brown birthmark on his right inner knee/thigh area and recently carved a "J" on his left shoulder, police said. He was reportedly last seen wearing pajamas.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of the missing teens, please call 208-454-7531 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.