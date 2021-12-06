UPDATE: The 72-year old missing man, Antonino Mora, has been found Monday morning at 8:30 a.m. He was found in good condition at the Diamond Stables & Arena off Hawthorne & Cutshalts Road on the Fort Hall Reservation.
FORT HALL — A 72-year old elderly male by the name of Antonino Mora was reported missing at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to Fort Hall Police.
Antonino’s wife, Carmela Mora stated she had last seen him approximately one hour prior at their home in Fort Hall.
According to his wife, he had stepped outside of the residence and was by himself for approximately five minutes before she started looking for him.
Antonino is believed to suffer from dementia. Officers initially checked the area but were unable to locate.
Officers responded back to the residence at 8:08PM and began a search of the area with assistance from Bannock County, Fort Hall Fire & EMS, and Fort Hall Fish and Game. In addition, Air Rescue was launched.
The search lasted until approximately 12:00AM, before it was called off.
Antonino “Tony” Mora was last seen wearing a light blue plaid shirt, grey coat, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.
We are asking the public to help in locating his whereabouts, please call Fort Hall Dispatch at 208-238-4000.