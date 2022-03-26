FORT HALL — A missing man was found dead on the Fort Hall Reservation on Saturday, according to the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.
Wayne Crue, 35, of Fort Hall, was located deceased after an extensive search of the Fort Hall Bottoms area by emergency responders who used K-9s, boats and a helicopter in the effort.
Further details about the discovery of Crue's body and the circumstances surrounding his death have not been released.
The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said Crue was last seen by his family around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. His family reported him missing around 11:30 p.m. Thursday and authorities had been looking for him ever since.
On Friday morning the tribes contacted OnStar to help find Crue's 2019 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck and it was determined that the vehicle was in the Fort Hall Bottoms area of the reservation.
Fort Hall police subsequently found the pickup in the Fort Hall Bottoms but Crue was not with the vehicle.
Emergency responders on Friday afternoon brought in K-9s and boats to assist in the search effort at the Fort Hall Bottoms and on Friday night the Portneuf Air Rescue helicopter looked for Crue using night-vision equipment but he could not be located.
The search of the Fort Hall Bottoms resumed on Saturday morning with help from volunteers and the tribes reported on Saturday afternoon that Crue's body had been located.