Abbigail Mayer
UPDATE
Pocatello police reported at 7:20 p.m. Thursday that Abbigail Mayer has been located safe and unharmed at the Chubbuck Walmart and is back with her family.
ORIGINAL STORY
Story continues below video
Police are searching for a missing endangered young woman from Pocatello.
Abbigail Mayer, age 19, was last seen at the Comment Cents convenience store near the Chubbuck Walmart around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
She's described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds with brown eyes and shaved brown hair.
She was last seen wearing bright colored leggings, a tie-dye hoodie and a stocking cap. Mayer also had glasses on at the time of her disappearance.
She was reported missing by her family who are concerned for her safety because she has mental disabilities, police said.
Anyone with information on Mayer's whereabouts should contact Pocatello police immediately at 208-234-6100.