On Wednesday, Aug. 4 at about 1940 hours, the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a lost 81-year-old female on Forest Rd #402, approx. 17 miles south of Soda Springs in the 8 Mile Area.
The lost woman, Janet Anderson, of Soda Springs, had been huckleberry hunting with her family when they got separated. The Caribou County Search and Rescue was activated and responded to the area. Bear Lake County Search and Rescue was also requested to assist. Air Idaho Rescue responded with their helicopter and searched the area from the air using spotlights and thermal imaging. After the Air Idaho Rescue helicopter had to leave, the search continued until about 4 a.m. when further searching was halted until daylight.
Once it was light enough to continue searching, fresh search personnel were once again searching the area. A private helicopter that is locally owned by Nathan Hale of Grace, Idaho, also joined the search. At approx. 0840 Hrs, Anderson was located, by Nathan Hale, on a ridge line approximately 1000 feet from where she was last seen. Anderson had received some minor injuries from falling in the dark, but was in great condition and spirit, and had spent the night eating the huckleberries she had earlier picked under the stars.
The search involved over 50 individuals from both the Caribou County and Bear Lake Search and Res-cue Organizations, Air Idaho Rescue, the Idaho Fish and Game, United States Forest Service Personnel, Caribou County and Bear Lake Sheriff’s Office, the Highlanders, a Caribou County Volunteer Service Group and other Caribou County individuals.