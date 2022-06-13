Andrew Albert Skaar

Andrew Albert Skaar

 Submitted Photo

UPDATE

Mr. Skaar has been located and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY

Bonneville County sheriff’s deputies are seeking the public’s help in locating 33 year old Andrew Albert Skaar.

Skaar left the residence of a family member on June 7th after an argument and was reported as missing to Deputies last Saturday June 11th.

Since that time Family, Friends, and Deputies have been checking possible locations for Mr. Skaar and have been unable to locate him or confirm he is safe.

Mr. Skaar was last seen driving a 2003 GMC Envoy with Idaho License Plate 8BEV442 and May be in the possession of a firearm.

Mr. Skaar has brown hair, hazel eyes, is approximately 5’10” tall and 170 lbs.

Anyone who locates or has information on the whereabouts of Mr. Skaar or his vehicle is asked to contact Law Enforcement immediately through Bonneville County Dispatch at 208-529-1200.