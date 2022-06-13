Kiralei "Kira" Lynn Doggett
UPDATE
The Missing Juveniles & Adults in Idaho group reports that Kiralei "Kira" Lynn Doggett has been found safe.
ORIGINAL STORY
An Idaho Falls girl has been reported missing.
The Missing Juveniles & Adults in Idaho group is involved in the search for 17-year-old Kiralei "Kira" Lynn Doggett and provided the following information about her.
Kiralei was last seen on Thursday evening at the Sonic fast food eatery in Idaho Falls and is believed to be a runaway.
She is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 188 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.
She wears glasses with red and purple frames, has ear piercings, and has scars on both arms and legs and on her left wrist.
She was last seen wearing a red Sonic work shirt and hat, black pants and black shoes.
The Missing Juveniles & Adults in Idaho group reports that Kiralei should be considered a "vulnerable" teen because she has medical issues that require medication.
If you have any information on Kiralei's whereabouts please contact Idaho Falls police at (208) 529-1200.
