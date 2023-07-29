Vanessa Pineda
UPDATE
The juvenile has been located and returned home safely.
ORIGINAL STORY
Vanessa Pineda, also goes by Oliver Pineda, left the Basalt area early this morning.
The juvenile was last seen wearing a white short sleeved button up shirt, black shorts, long black socks and green tennis shoes.
Juvenile has a history of suicidal tendencies and could be anywhere.
If located contact the Bingham County Dispatch center at 208-785-1234.
This is what the crazy radical leftist transgenda is doing to your kids. I don't seem to remember there being so many confused kids 50 years ago.
This craziness is brand spanking new. Stop them.
