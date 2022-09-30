Sgt. Mike Wendler

Sgt. Mike Wendler

 Photo courtesy of Idaho State Police

Idaho State Police Sgt. Mike Wendler is coming home.

After being struck by a motorist on Interstate 84 on Sept. 8 while he was outside his car providing traffic control, the trooper is expected to arrive in Twin Falls on Saturday afternoon. He has spent the last several weeks at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, much of it in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

