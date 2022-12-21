Idaho State Police snow 3
Idaho State Police file photo

The winter storm that arrived in East Idaho earlier this week caused numerous wrecks on Interstate 15 on Wednesday and is expected to leave dangerously cold wind chill as it exits the region.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning calling for conditions that could feel like they're as cold as minus 50 degrees on Wednesday night and Thursday morning in East Idaho. In addition, gusts of up to 55 mph could hit East Idaho on Wednesday night.

