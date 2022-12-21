The winter storm that arrived in East Idaho earlier this week caused numerous wrecks on Interstate 15 on Wednesday and is expected to leave dangerously cold wind chill as it exits the region.
The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning calling for conditions that could feel like they're as cold as minus 50 degrees on Wednesday night and Thursday morning in East Idaho. In addition, gusts of up to 55 mph could hit East Idaho on Wednesday night.
The winter storm that began dumping snow on most of East Idaho on Tuesday will likely bring several more inches of the white stuff to parts of the region before exiting late Wednesday night.
The weather service says the snow coupled with destructive winds could make travel on some East Idaho roads "impossible" on Wednesday night. The winds are expected to create near-whiteout conditions and cause tree damage. Driving conditions are expected to be so hazardous in much of East Idaho on Wednesday night that motorists might want to stay off the roads, especially in the higher elevations.
"If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency," the weather service advised.
Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories remain in effect through 11 p.m. Wednesday for most of East Idaho while the wind chill warning is in effect from 5 p.m. Wednesday through noon Thursday.
"The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes," the weather service said. "Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat and gloves."
As of late Wednesday afternoon, several East Idaho roads remained shut down because of the storm. Highway 34 between Soda Springs and the Wyoming border, Highway 32 between Tetonia and Ashton, Highway 20 between Ashton and the Montana state border, and all of Highway 87 are currently shut down because of the snowy and windy conditions.
Idaho State Police said the storm resulted in about 20 wrecks and several slide-offs on Interstate 15 in East Idaho on Wednesday morning and afternoon. None of the crashes resulted in fatalities, authorities said.
The wind chill forecast to hit East Idaho Wednesday evening through Thursday morning could make conditions feel like they're minus 50 degrees in the Mud Lake, Idaho National Laboratory, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs and Island Park areas
The wind chill in the Dubois, Spencer and Arco areas could make conditions feel as cold as minus 40 degrees, while the Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Raft River and Declo areas could experience wind chill of minus 35 degrees.
The rest of East Idaho including the Rockland, Arbon, Shelley, Firth, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall, American Falls, Aberdeen, Blackfoot, Victor, Soda Springs, Lava Hot Springs, Montpelier, Malad, Holbrook, Malta, Preston, Swan Valley, Palisades, Bone, Inkom, McCammon, Arimo and Downey areas can expect wind chills of minus 30 degrees Wednesday night through Thursday morning.
Most of East Idaho is also forecast to receive snow Wednesday night as well. The Emigration Summit area is forecast to receive up to 5 inches of snow, while the Arbon, Albion, Almo, Inkom, McCammon, Arimo, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Paris, Grace, Bancroft, Soda Springs, Henry and Bone areas could get up to 4 inches of snow before the storm exits.
Up to 3 inches of snow could fall Wednesday night on the Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, Wayan, Swan Valley and Palisades areas.
Much of East Idaho, including the Pocatello, Chubbuck, American Falls, Burley, Rupert, Aberdeen, Blackfoot, Fort Hall, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Ashton, Island Park, Driggs and Victor areas, are not expected to see snow from the departing storm on Wednesday night.
But all of East Idaho could find itself in the crosshairs of another snowstorm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday so stay tuned to the local weather forecast for updates.
Elsewhere in the state, wind chill warnings are in effect in the central Idaho mountain including Sun Valley, Ketchum, Hailey, Mackay and Challis as well as in North Idaho and winter weather advisories are in effect in southwest Idaho.
Winter weather and wind chill warnings are also in effect in Washington state, Oregon, Wyoming, Montana and Utah.
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.