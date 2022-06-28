Minnetonka Cave in Caribou National Forest has opened for its summer season.
Dellene Rigby, area cave manager at Minnetonka Cave, explained the cave was first discovered in the early 1900s by a man who shot a grouse that fell into the cave.
"As he went down to get the grouse, he felt the cold air coming up from the cave," she said.
The cave is one of the largest limestone caves in Idaho. It was originally named Porcupine Cave because the people who first explored it found porcupine bones inside.
"In 1918, the cave was renamed by church leader and educator Roy Welker," said Rigby. "He renamed it Minnetonka Cave, which means 'falling waters.'"
Minnetonka Cave first opened over Memorial Day weekend. Rigby explained that this year is the first time in three years that operations have been normal.
"Three years ago, the boardwalk was being fixed," said Rigby. "Then we had COVID. This year, we're back to 30 people for each tour."
The cave features 1,800 feet that is to the public and another 1,200 feet that is not open to the public. The tour lasts about 90 minutes. The temperature is around 40 degrees, so Rigby advised anyone planning to visit the cave to bring a jacket and possibly gloves.
"Have good shoes," she added. "The ground is uneven."
Rigby also advised guests to watch out for cattle or beavers building dams while driving to the cave.
"With the beavers building their dams there could be some spots where water runs over the road," she said.
Due to an outbreak of White Nose Syndrome, a disease that affects bats, guests are advised not to wear any clothing or bring any items that they have brought into another cave or mine. Items include any clothing, jewelry, hats, shoes or cell phones.
"If anyone brings anything that has been in any other cave or mine, they will not be allowed inside the cave," said Rigby.
Minnetonka Cave will continue to give tours to the public until Labor Day. Tours are offered every day from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The ticket booth opens at 9:15 a.m.