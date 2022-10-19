Mike Crapo is either deliberately or inadvertently misleading the people of Idaho. As part of his campaign, he has been running ads that complain that Biden's open borders are responsible for the influx of fentanyl into this country, of course including Idaho.

This is demonstrably false (https://reason.com/2022/10/17/dont-blame-migrants-and-open-borders-for-fentanyl-entering-the-country). As the subheading explains, “U.S. citizens traveling through legal ports of entry—not undocumented immigrants—are primarily to blame for fentanyl inflows.”

