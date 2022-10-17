There will be many issues on the mid-term ballot; women’s abortion rights, climate change, immigration and others. Republicans have passed anti-abortion laws in many states which are nothing less than “vigilante justice” in which ordinary citizens can “spy on” and “snitch”, as in a totalitarian society, on those who might violate the laws and collect a “reward” (bounty) in doing so. More such totalitarian laws undoubtedly to follow wherever republicans are in control. They would have you believe, by providing an abundance of “misinformation” or NO specific true information, that the biggest issue on the ballot is inflation and a possible recession. We have had inflation and recessions before and have often come out of them better than we went in; but our democracy still survived! They also want you to believe that President Biden and the democrats are primarily responsible for the high rate of inflation. Contrary to what they say, Biden has essentially NO control over most things which impact inflation; the world supply of raw materials, worldwide manufacturing, the world supply chain, the Federal Reserve and certainly not OPEC which raises the price of oil on the market whenever it chooses to do so, thus adversely impacting the price of nearly all other goods and services. However, ABSOLUTELY NO ISSUE IS MORE IMPORTANT ON THIS NOVEMBER BALLOT THAN DEMOCRACY; THAT IS WHAT’S REALLY AT STAKE IN THIS ELECTION!!! A majority of republicans are still riding along and enjoying that ride on Trump’s “big lie bandwagon” and, in fact, are the ones, NOT the democrats as they claim, making every effort to steal future elections. They will support anybody for office with an “R” by their name regardless how incompetent they are, i.e., Herschel Walker in Georgia. Republicans are attempting to replace democracy with an authoritarian/totalitarian state! To assure the vote goes “their way”, they have revised voting districts by gerrymandering which dilutes opposing votes in the district and have passed laws which will allow republican partisan officials to disrupt/void the vote by claiming some type of voting “irregularities” and overturn the true election results. Those who still support the “big lie” after nearly two years, and are acting accordingly, are NOT fit to hold public office and certainly are NOT pro-democracy patriotic Americans, in spite of what they claim! A vote for most republicans is a vote to destroy for what America has stood for, for nearly 250 years, AND OUR DEMOCRACY!
