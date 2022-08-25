Metal-detecting stranger retrieves woman's ring lost in sea

This Sept. 2, 2020, photo provided by Francesca Teal shows her wedding ring in Groveland, Massachusetts, that she feared was lost forever when it slipped off her finger at a New Hampshire beach. A stranger who responded to a Facebook post found the ring using a metal detector.

 Francesca Teal

HAMPTON, New Hampshire (AP) — A Massachusetts woman’s diamond wedding ring, a family heirloom, is back on her finger after a man with a metal detector responded to her social media plea for help and found it at the bottom of the ocean.

Francesca Teal told The Boston Globe that she was tossing a football with her husband this month at North Beach in Hampton, New Hampshire, when the ring that once belonged to her great-grandmother slipped off her finger.