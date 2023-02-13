Reading Time with the Queens

From left is Joseph "Miss Cali Je" Crupper, Aaron Rold and Rowan Smith during the Reading Time with the Queens event at the Marshall Public Library on Saturday.

 Screenshot of YouTube video courtesy of Joseph Crupper

POCATELLO — East Idaho conservative leaders and members of local Christian churches held a peaceful sit-in to protest the Reading Time with the Queens event at the Marshall Public Library on Saturday.

Among those participating in the sit-in protest were members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as well as individuals associated with an activist organization classified by the Southern Poverty Law Center as an anti-LGBTQ hate group. 

Reading Time with the Queens Crupper

Joseph "Miss Cali Je" Crupper reading during the Reading Time with the Queens event at the Marshall Public Library on Saturday 

red in blue

The most obvious thing about Baptists is that they don't hold them under long enough.

Old Crow

I agree, wasn't that who-re mongering communist

Martin Luther King a Baptist?

the best

George W Bush had been reading 'The Pet Goat' to school children on September 11, 2001

the best

I would suggest moving Reading Time with the Queens event to Sunday morning during regular local church hours. So the 40 seats at the library meeting room will be available for parents with children.

the best

It had been announced that the Book of Mormons will be read at the next event at the Marshall Public Library on Saturday. Are all these people coming to the next reading?

the best

Sorry all Book of Mormons copies are checked out by the parents with children. So the Torah reading will be held instead.

the best

Sorry all Book of Mormons copies are currently checked out from the library by the parents with children in a silent counter protest event. So the Torah reading will be held instead to the participating in Saturday's sit-in protest members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and all other guests.

Old Crow

My point being that leftists are all for books and free speech as long as it doesn't offend them.

They think gay smut in books at school libraries is fine. They think books that push communism are fine, yet they ban books like Mein Kampf. Of course these Trans folks are trying to push their sick lifestyles and their radical leftist agenda on kids and the establishment seems to think that's ok. What if David Duke wanted to read a book to kids, would he be afforded that same right? Free speech is for everyone.

Mike Mathews

yougene I tried to post a quote from your dads manifesto (mein kampf) but couldn't get it past the filter. I'm glad you're here in the ISJ representing your conservative friends who were at the library Saturday. It reminds me of the State of the Union and mtg. You got a dog coat too?

Old Crow

Weren't you supposed to be there wearing one of

Lindsey Grahams hand me down dresses and reading My Two Daddies?

laura ashley

Adult children acting out. you would think "christian" members of the community would have a greater tolerance for diversity and inclusion, but hey "he gets us". until he doesn't.

red in blue

You would think these "Christians" would vent their moral outrage at the disproportionate amount of child sexual molestation that takes place in churches. More kids are molested at church than at the library. And failed politician David Worley is back to jumping in front of cameras again? I hoped we were done with that pimp.

Old Crow

Free speech is for everyone, read Mein Kampf to the children, it would be more educational.

red in blue

Don't worry so much about it Eugene. These drag queens are probably all taken and don't want to have sex with you anymore than your neighbor's goat does .Did you ever get your car running?

Old Crow

He who smelt it dealt it......that you would equate those It's with sex. So I take it that your browser history is full of Chick's with diQs?

