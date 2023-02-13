POCATELLO — East Idaho conservative leaders and members of local Christian churches held a peaceful sit-in to protest the Reading Time with the Queens event at the Marshall Public Library on Saturday.
Among those participating in the sit-in protest were members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as well as individuals associated with an activist organization classified by the Southern Poverty Law Center as an anti-LGBTQ hate group.
Saturday's Reading Time with the Queens program took place despite the sit-in protest. Instead of reading to actual children and their families, the organizers of Reading Time with the Queens said they delivered their programming to a room full of “adult children.”
“By the time we arrived at the library around 1 p.m. Saturday, a bus chartered by Mountain Valley Baptist Church had unloaded and occupied all of the seats in the meeting room,” said Reading Time with the Queens organizer Joseph Crupper, who goes by the name Miss Cali Je while performing in drag. “It was very clear their intent was to cause trouble, occupy space, and, though not being disruptive according to the library’s policy, be incredibly disruptive to our event in practice.”
According to Eric Suess, the director of the Marshall Public Library, the meeting room at the library has a maximum seating capacity of 40 people. Once the capacity of the room hit that number, those who arrived last were asked to leave.
Those shown the exit were mostly the usual parents and children who attend Reading Time with the Queens while the protesters were allowed to stay, according to Crupper.
“That room has been way more full in the past than it was on Saturday with a room full of homophobes,” Crupper said. “But the library director told everybody who hadn't gotten there first to leave the room. So, we did the program for a bunch of adult children, just not the kids and families that we had set out to make the program for.”
The local Reading Time with the Queens event typically begins with a craft-making session and includes individuals dressed in drag clothing reading books, a song singing portion and a brief sign language lesson, Crupper said. Saturday’s event was no different, aside from those seated in the audience.
Ron Whitecar, pastor of Mountain Valley Baptist Church in Pocatello, told the Idaho State Journal on Monday that he and others from his church and other local Christian churches did travel to the Reading Time with the Queens event together on Saturday in a Mountain Valley Baptist Church bus. Whitecar said he attended the event because he finds it to be immoral and a point needed to be made.
“It was totally peaceful and all of our people were polite,” Whitecar said. “Nobody made any rude comments. We're just trying to make a point that we believe that this is an immoral issue that’s using a public building and taxpayer money to promote it and we believe that's wrong.”
He continued, “So we went in and sat down, took up the seats and essentially there wasn't room in there for the children to get in there. What we believe and what the Bible teaches is that what they are doing is a perversion. To invite children into that would be perverting their minds and we stand against that.”
Local Republican Party leader David Worley, a former Pocatello mayoral candidate and former state Legislature candidate, was also in attendance for the sit-in. He said, “It was inspiring to see Christians of various faith traditions standing together and that members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and at least three other churches were present."
Worley continued, "The purpose of the sit-in during the Reading Time with the Queens event was to protect children from being exposed to sexual deviancy. This event is also part of a series that seeks to normalize transgenderism, a flawed and immoral combination of radical sex ideology and pseudoscience, which causes irreparable harm to those who undergo its various chemical and surgical procedures. No public institution should be used to promote sexual deviancy and immorality. The innocence of children is sacred and should be protected by our community.”
Worley also said, “It shows that you don't need to agree on every point of doctrine to be united in protecting children from sexual immorality. It was great to see Pastor Whitecar of Mountain Valley Baptist Church personally leading from the front to protect the children of our community."
Whitecar confirmed that members of MassResistance, a pro-family advocacy group that the Southern Poverty Law Center classifies as an anti-LGBTQ hate group, were also in attendance for the event Saturday.
Ron Nate, a former Republican state lawmaker from Rexburg, was also there.
“I don’t understand why drag queens need to have children for an audience,” Nate told the Journal. “It was nice to see Christians of various faiths stand in the gap to protect children. I would hope that Christians all across Idaho will see this as an example of how they can protect children, too.”
Crupper says regardless of the intent of the sit-in protestors, he said he will continue to host Reading Time with the Queens in the future, though this incident has caused some concern for him.
He said part of him wants to continue hosting the weekly event in spite of Saturday's sit-in protest but another part of him doesn’t want to put children in an environment that could become hostile if pro-drag supporters and anti-LGBTQ protestors show up in force and tensions escalate.
“People have floated the idea of our supporters and participants showing up even earlier next go around and I’m just really concerned about the safety of the kids,” he said. “I just foresee this big fight and I don’t want kids in the middle of it.”
Crupper said he is hopeful the library staff will review its policies and procedures and work to expand their level of understanding when it comes to their policy on disruptiveness.
“Their understanding of the policy right now is that disruption is loud, boisterous or violent,” Crupper said. “But if a community group has reserved a public room and they're impeded on using the room by a group of actors, who are clearly intent on making sure that we’re not able to use it, then disruption has taken place.”
Suess says the library’s policies regarding room rentals is publicly available on the Marshall Public Library website, adding that all uses of public meeting rooms must at all times be open to the public.
“The library does not support, advertise or condone the uses of our public meeting rooms. We have no stake in their usage,” Suess said. “This was not a library event and maybe the event did not go off as the organizers would have hoped but we had to maintain the fire code and I had to have some people leave the room so that we could maintain that fire code.”
Suess said he is in the process of getting the maximum room occupancy issue clarified for future public meetings at the library, but as of now the fire code prohibits more than 40 seated people in each of the library’s meeting rooms. Additionally, Suess said those in attendance of Saturday’s Reading Time with the Queens were not being actively disruptive.
While Saturday's Reading Time with the Queens didn't go off quite as planned, Crupper said he won’t stop exhibiting his First Amendment rights and doing what he believes is a positive, uplifting event.
“What happened on Saturday was theater,” Crupper said. “These people do not care about the kids in this community. If they did, they would not have done what they did. They only care about getting rid of the protections that queer people have in our society — our right to exist, to be in the public and to make spaces for ourselves. My recommendation to the library is that they step up, be brave and expand their understanding of what disruptive behavior is.”
(15) comments
The most obvious thing about Baptists is that they don't hold them under long enough.
I agree, wasn't that who-re mongering communist
Martin Luther King a Baptist?
George W Bush had been reading 'The Pet Goat' to school children on September 11, 2001
I would suggest moving Reading Time with the Queens event to Sunday morning during regular local church hours. So the 40 seats at the library meeting room will be available for parents with children.
It had been announced that the Book of Mormons will be read at the next event at the Marshall Public Library on Saturday. Are all these people coming to the next reading?
Sorry all Book of Mormons copies are checked out by the parents with children. So the Torah reading will be held instead.
Sorry all Book of Mormons copies are currently checked out from the library by the parents with children in a silent counter protest event. So the Torah reading will be held instead to the participating in Saturday's sit-in protest members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and all other guests.
My point being that leftists are all for books and free speech as long as it doesn't offend them.
They think gay smut in books at school libraries is fine. They think books that push communism are fine, yet they ban books like Mein Kampf. Of course these Trans folks are trying to push their sick lifestyles and their radical leftist agenda on kids and the establishment seems to think that's ok. What if David Duke wanted to read a book to kids, would he be afforded that same right? Free speech is for everyone.
yougene I tried to post a quote from your dads manifesto (mein kampf) but couldn't get it past the filter. I'm glad you're here in the ISJ representing your conservative friends who were at the library Saturday. It reminds me of the State of the Union and mtg. You got a dog coat too?
Weren't you supposed to be there wearing one of
Lindsey Grahams hand me down dresses and reading My Two Daddies?
Adult children acting out. you would think "christian" members of the community would have a greater tolerance for diversity and inclusion, but hey "he gets us". until he doesn't.
You would think these "Christians" would vent their moral outrage at the disproportionate amount of child sexual molestation that takes place in churches. More kids are molested at church than at the library. And failed politician David Worley is back to jumping in front of cameras again? I hoped we were done with that pimp.
Free speech is for everyone, read Mein Kampf to the children, it would be more educational.
Don't worry so much about it Eugene. These drag queens are probably all taken and don't want to have sex with you anymore than your neighbor's goat does .Did you ever get your car running?
He who smelt it dealt it......that you would equate those It's with sex. So I take it that your browser history is full of Chick's with diQs?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.