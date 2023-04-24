Senators Crapo and Risch, Representatives Simpson and Fulcher, and other members of Congress:

To the great detriment of our country the U.S. congress is coming to resemble a parliament of whores, beholden more to your pimps, the NRA and other deep pocket lobbyists, than to your constituents.

Old Crow

So easy to blame the NRA. They merely speak for the people. If you have a problem with all your neighbors.......80% of which, or more are gun owners......complain about them.....to them.

