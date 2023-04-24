Senators Crapo and Risch, Representatives Simpson and Fulcher, and other members of Congress:
To the great detriment of our country the U.S. congress is coming to resemble a parliament of whores, beholden more to your pimps, the NRA and other deep pocket lobbyists, than to your constituents.
In speech after speech, you effuse about your valiant efforts to protect our freedom to possess more firearms than we can possibly carry, thereby satisfying your obligation to the NRA.
Unfortunately for all Americans you make no mention of the freedoms which you and your “donors” have deprived your fellow Americans of:
The freedom of parents to send their children to school every day without worrying that their child might be murdered that day in what should be a safe haven;
The freedom of teachers and students to simply attend classes devoted to learning, without the interruption of “active shooter” drills and instructions on how to avoid being killed;
The freedom of taxpayers who fund the schools having their tax dollars spent on improving education rather than for “hardening” schools to become armed fortresses;
The freedom of children to grow up without having their friends or family members shot and killed;
The freedom of all Americans to attend church, school, entertainment venues, or just go shopping, without the risk of being shot;
The freedom to participate in all those activities without wondering whether the bulge under a person’s jacket or the obvious display of a weapon should require them to plan their escape rather than to enjoy their activity.
Following each of these tragedies – now more than one every day – you issue the obligatory “thoughts and prayers” press release which, by your demonstrated refusal to do anything to correct the problem, becomes meaningless drivel meant only to assuage your conscience and allow you to move on without further concern.
To paraphrase Mr. Churchill: “Sometimes you stumble over truth and integrity, but quickly pick yourself up and hurry on as if nothing happened”.
Average Americans do not make the huge donations that seem to govern many of your decisions. They simply go about their lives raising families, trying to earn a living and doing a myriad of other activities, depending on you to act in their best interests. You are letting them down.
Rather than demonstrating your unique ability to speak from both sides of your mouth, and to walk upright without benefit of a spine, it is time for you to walk away from your pimps and to take some meaningful steps to reign in this uncontrolled violence which tears at the very fabric of our society.
So easy to blame the NRA. They merely speak for the people. If you have a problem with all your neighbors.......80% of which, or more are gun owners......complain about them.....to them.
