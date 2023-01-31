Rep. Skaug

GOP Rep. Bruce Skaug of Nampa (center) listens to debate during a House State Affairs Committee meeting at the Idaho Capitol on Jan. 11, 2023.

 Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun

A bill introduced in the Idaho House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee on Tuesday would make it illegal to provide Idaho minors with medical treatments for gender dysphoria.

Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, presented the legislation to the committee, which he chairs. It would broaden existing “female genital mutilation” laws to include hormone therapy and surgical treatments for transgender Idahoans under 18, making it a felony to provide such medical care, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

