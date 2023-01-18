Dr. Ryan Cole

Dr. Ryan Cole speaks last year at a "Defeat the Mandates" rally in Washington, D.C.

 Screenshot from livestream video

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington state Medical Commission has accused a medical doctor in Idaho of violating standards related to COVID-19 and patient care.

The commission said Wednesday it had issued a statement of disciplinary charges against Dr. Ryan Cole of Idaho, who has a license in Washington state as a physician and surgeon. Cole lives in Idaho, has a medical license there and is currently one of Ada County’s appointed members of the Central District Board of Health, KTVB-TV reported.

