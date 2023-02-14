McCammon Seeks New Fire Station

Pictured is the current fire station for the city of McCammon.

 File photo courtesy of the city of McCammon

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson today highlighted the inclusion of the McCammon Fire Station Project in the FY23 Omnibus package that was signed into law on December 29, 2022.

The project was included in the Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Appropriations bill at Congressman Simpson’s request through Community Project Funding (CPF).

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

red in blue

Typical RepubliQan-Votes No on the bill, then takes credit for it.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.