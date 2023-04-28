Once again, Mayor Blad has been discovered living in an alternate reality, having forgotten that people expect him to tell the truth regarding his unilateral decision to not allow citizens to participate in their government. The mayor’s most recent fabrication is that only 6 cities in Idaho allow public commentary at council meetings. Delusional perhaps, but certainly not true. This lie has been parroted by at least one council member.

Of 30 Idaho cities surveyed, including the 15 largest, only two (prior Pocatello) do not include public commentary at council meetings. Those other 28+ cities value and respect input and participation from their constituents.

