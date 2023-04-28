Once again, Mayor Blad has been discovered living in an alternate reality, having forgotten that people expect him to tell the truth regarding his unilateral decision to not allow citizens to participate in their government. The mayor’s most recent fabrication is that only 6 cities in Idaho allow public commentary at council meetings. Delusional perhaps, but certainly not true. This lie has been parroted by at least one council member.
Of 30 Idaho cities surveyed, including the 15 largest, only two (prior Pocatello) do not include public commentary at council meetings. Those other 28+ cities value and respect input and participation from their constituents.
The claim, by councilman Mansfield, that not responding to public commentary at city council meetings is somehow forced by law, and would put them at risk of violating the Idaho Open Meeting statute, is equally false and deceitful. Numerous other cities in Idaho have figured out how to allow such commentary and respond when appropriate.
It is concerning that council members have supported several of the mayor’s fabrications and remained silent on others. Some introspection by council members seems appropriate, to consider why it is more important to be culpable in this dishonest charade, and a lackey to this mayor, than it is to have the integrity to represent the best interests of your constituents.
Pocatello citizens would be best served if the council would cogitate on three questions: How can we become more accessible to the citizens (our employers)?; What can we do to encourage citizens to become more engaged in our processes?; How can we govern ourselves to simply speak truth rather than engaging in fabrications?
For $164,950 plus benefits and retirement, Pocatello citizens deserve better.
