POCATELLO — The much-anticipated replacement of the popular water slide at the Ross Park Aquatic Complex will happen in the next year to 18 months, according to Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad.
He said the current slide, which has been condemned for safety reasons since 2020, will be torn down later this month weather-permitting.
"I'm very confident that we'll have a new slide in the next year to 18 months," Blad said, adding that the Ross Park water slide was immensely enjoyed by local residents who have continually expressed interest in seeing it replaced.
Blad said the city will handle the demolition of the condemned slide, which will save about $200,000 compared to what it would cost to pay a contractor to raze the structure.
He said a new water slide will cost the city about $1 million.
A $140,000 donation from the Milder family was accepted by the city this month to go toward the project.
"We're thankful for such a large donation from an amazing family," Blad said.
The donation was made in the name of Doug Milder, Idaho State University’s director of campus recreation for nearly 30 years who passed away in November.
Blad said a plaque honoring Doug will be installed on the new water slide when it's completed.
Blad said the City Council will discuss funding for the new water slide at its Thursday meeting. He said the city could use its own funds or COVID relief money for the project.
He said the city might also pursue a corporate sponsor.
City officials in 2020 said the slide was not repairable and had to be condemned.
The slide was inherited from the Westwood Mall more than 20 years ago and was the most popular amenity at the Ross Park Aquatic Complex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.