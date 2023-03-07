Ross Park water slide

Pictured is the condemned water slide at the Ross Park Aquatic Complex in Pocatello.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — The much-anticipated replacement of the popular water slide at the Ross Park Aquatic Complex will happen in the next year to 18 months, according to Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad.

He said the current slide, which has been condemned for safety reasons since 2020, will be torn down later this month weather-permitting.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.