Bull moose

The 1,000-pound bull moose pictured after being tranquilized in an American Falls neighborhood on Tuesday.

 American Falls Police Department Photo

On the morning of Oct. 18, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game received a report of an adult bull moose wandering in a neighborhood in American Falls.

Idaho Fish and Game personnel responded to find American Falls Police Department and the Power County Sheriff’s office already on scene with the animal successfully contained to Sunbeam Road near Interstate 86. The large bull, estimated to weigh about 1,000 pounds, was darted by Fish and Game personnel, transported out of town, and released to a remote location.

