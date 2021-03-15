A lot of people in Idaho are very upset about mask wearing mandates. They feel orders like this are an infringement on their rights and I agree with them. They should not have to wear masks. And this should be extended to other things/people as well. These people, and others, have rights.
Doctors that operate on these people should not have to wear masks (or sterilize instruments either for that matter). People that serve these people food at restaurants should not have to wash their hands after using the bathroom. They should have the freedom to serve the mask protesters with dirty hands if they want.
Dentists that work on these people’s teeth should not have to wear masks and they should be allowed to reuse needles for shots. Using new needles is a waste and infringes on their right to save money. And when these people go on vacation, hotels should have the right to not put clean linens on the bed or provide clean towels. Hotel owners have rights too.
Yes, I believe these people, and others, have rights. Maybe the best solution is to put all the people who don’t want to wear masks in a small confined space so they can freely protest mask wearing mandates. Oh, and hospitals should have the right to deny service to these people if they get sick. Hospitals have rights too. I mean, rights are rights. Right?
Steve Dixon,
Pocatello