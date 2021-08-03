Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
FORT HALL — As of Friday, July 30 the Fort Hall Business Council hereby mandates the required use of a face mask by all persons (no exceptions for those vaccinated for COVID-19), within the exterior boundaries of the Fort Hall Reservation in the following places:
1. In all public places and in businesses, including restaurants and bars, except when eating or drinking; (public places do not include private vehicles, residences, individual business offices, or hotel rooms).
2. To comply with this Order, a face mask must fit snugly around the nose and mouth to prevent the wearer from breathing unfiltered air, and maybe a commercially-produced face mask, or homemade face mask constructed in accordance with CDC guidance;
3. Persons under the age of 2 years of age, and persons having trouble breathing who cannot remove a mask without assistance are not required to wear masks; and
According to the resolution, ‘Any individual who fails to comply with this Order may be required to comply by any Tribal or business employee or representative; and individuals who fail to comply may be removed from a business or public place and could be found in trespass and subject to any remedies available in the Tribal Law and Order Code.’
The order shall be effective immediately and expire when the Emergency Order is terminated for COVID-19 by the Fort Hall Business Council.