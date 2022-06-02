The Marshall Public Library has partnered with the Gate City Grays to allow library members to check-out one pair of tickets for each home game this year. Each household can check out one pair of tickets per season.
Play ballllllllllll! It’s that time of year again for some summer fun where residents can buy tickets to local community events in Pocatello from the Marshall Public Library.
Marshall Public Library is delighted to open its 2022 ACT season with a generous partnership with the Gate City Grays. The Gate City Grays belong to the semi-professional Northern Utah League.
One pair of tickets will be available for each home game the Grays play this year. Each household can check out one pair of tickets per season; you must have an Marshall Public Library card to check out tickets.
The first home game is Saturday, June 4. To see the full Gate City Grays schedule follow the link: gatecitygrays.com/schedule-2. The pair of tickets for the first home game will be available on a first-come, first-served basis on Friday, June 3, when the library opens at 10 a.m.
The library started the ACT Program in the fall of 2019. Even though events and activities were paused on occasion in subsequent years due to COVID-19, strong community partnerships kept ACT going. The library is looking forward to another exciting ACT year.
If you have any questions, please contact Amy Campbell at Marshall Public Library at 208-232-1263 ext. 105 or at acampbell@marshallpl.org.