Marsh Valley School District 21 is seeking its first supplement levy in the district's recent history, with a $2.2 million levy up for vote in this year's Aug. 29 election.
The school district, which includes seven schools in Southeast Idaho, is hoping taxpayers will support its need for a yearly $1.1 million over a period of two years.
The total $2.2 million levy, if approved by a majority of voters, would go mostly toward teacher salaries, but would also help provide a needed investment in curriculum.
About $580,000 would go directly to teacher salaries, with the goal of offsetting the potential impact of an anticipated decrease in state funding for the upcoming school year. The remaining funds would help Marsh Valley update and improve its curriculum, as well as allow the district to make needed improvements to its facilities, athletic and arts programs, and support other activities.
Marsh Valley Superintendent Gary Tucker said he believes his school district is the only one in the Southeast Idaho region that does not currently have a supplemental levy. Many communities recognize that the state has not adequately funded education and that school districts need additional funding, he said.
Tucker said getting this funding is crucial to the success of students because, specifically, the district has not made a "meaningful contribution" to the curriculum in a long time and students are falling behind in education.
"The Marsh Valley School District has not invested in curriculum in a long, long time," Tucker said. "We are way behind on providing the tools that our teachers need in order to be successful in their classrooms. They do a great job making do with what they have, but if we would actually provide the tools that other districts are able to provide, our teachers could do even so much more."
According to a breakdown of the levy request provided by the district, $200,000 of the funds would go toward curriculum; $156,000 to facilities; $100,000 to special populations, specifically to establish a "Gifted and Talented" program in the district's schools; $42,000 to athletics; and $20,000 to arts and activities.
Tucker said it's no secret that the school district's facilities are "deteriorating." But the district's priority is education and maintaining its current school staffing, and the anticipated state funding cuts have forced the district to hold off on investing in needed facilities repairs and updates in order to meet educational needs.
The athletics portion of the levy would allow greater access to athletic programs by eliminating student participation fees for middle and high schoolers. Other funding for the arts would benefit choir, drama, band and other activities.
Tucker stressed that if the supplement levy does not get voter approval, the district likely will have to find ways to cut its costs, even if that means reducing staff and/or cutting certain student programs.
"We'll tighten our belts this year if we have to," he said. "We will have to make some significant changes next spring if we don't have the additional funding from the levy. I know that we have some people in our communities that are uncomfortable with change and may not see the need for moving the district forward, but in my view, that is not what is best for the district. I want to support our kids and be able to provide additional opportunities."
Tucker said he's hopeful that the levy will be approved, but he understands that the community might be hesitant to give it the green light. He said he can't promise the levy won't increase taxes, but he noted the district has paid off the bond for its athletic and performing arts center, so the dollars the taxpayers have been paying for that bond every year might simply go toward the levy, meaning there might not be an increase in taxes if the levy passes, depending on property values.
"We recognize that costs have gone up for everybody, not just the school district," Tucker said. "We understand there are a lot of people that are having a tough time and that costs are going up for them as well. We just hope people understand how critical it is to provide a good education for the kids and we're going to do the best we can with the tools that we have, but we hope that (with the levy) we'll be able to provide some things that we haven't been able to in the past."
