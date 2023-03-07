Lava Hot Springs Elementary School

Lava Elementary School in Lava Hot Springs.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

A group of concerned parents and residents of Lava Hot Springs gathered Monday evening to discuss ways to save the town’s only elementary school.

The meeting came on the heels of a discussion among members of a Marsh Valley School District 21 planning committee where it was mentioned that the Marsh Valley School District Board of Trustees has plans to discuss, among other options, potentially closing down the school as a cost-saving measure, according to Marsh Valley school board chairperson Paige Armstrong.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.