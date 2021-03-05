COVID-19 dealt us with an impossible situation this past year. Nobody could have handled this year perfectly, and our school board had a difficult job. They navigated a wide array of opinions coming from parents, teachers, and medical professionals. As someone who was raised, teaches, and has children in School District 25, I can attest that hybrid learning and teaching hasn’t been ideal, but it’s turned out to be a safe option that kept the spread low in our community. It wasn’t perfect, but it does not merit recalling our school board members.
Our board members serve our community well, spending countless hours serving our kids and community. They don’t hesitate to meet students when asked to visit our classrooms. They genuinely care about the lives of our students.
I taught summer school for the first few years of my teaching career. Summer School Graduation is not a well-attended event (the students usually outnumber the parents). Yet every year Janie Gebhardt was there to shake each graduate’s hand, showing those students that she cared. Nobody thanked her. She didn’t personally benefit. She just showed up. It is that kind of dedication that makes me support this school board. I don’t always like the decisions they make, but I know they support our kids.
I’ve also heard calls for people to vote down the Supplemental Levy in this election. This is a harmful idea that will result in drastically diminished educational opportunities for our students. The idea of voting down the levy shows that the people supporting the recall do not really value our students’ education; they are simply using our kids as pawns in their frustration. Please do not buy into their rhetoric and do not let them diminish the education of our kids.
Everyone in our community needs to on March 9. Democracy works best if everyone votes. If only the upset people vote, the majority fails to be heard. It is imperative that we show up to continue valuing our kids by voting against the recall and for the supplemental levy on March 9th.
Kate Davis,
Pocatello