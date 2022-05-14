Name: Dustin Manwaring
Hometown: Pocatello
Age: 40
Professional or Personal Background
I was raised in Blackfoot and graduated from Blackfoot High School. I earned my undergraduate degree from the University of Utah and a Juris Doctor from Drake University School of Law. I practice law in Pocatello, assisting clients primarily in business and estate planning. I am the Vice President of Lillian Vallely Youth Foundation, Inc., a private 501(c)(3) serving Native American children. I have been married to my wife, Whitney, for five years and we have two children. We are active in our church and community. I previously served in the Idaho House from 2016-2018 and was reelected in 2020.
Why are you running for office?
My passion is to help others and solve difficult problems. That is why I went to law school and enjoy public policymaking. When I first ran for office, I did it because I wanted to get involved and give back to the community and place where I was born and raised. It is difficult to leave home for three months each year and live in Boise while supporting a young family and maintaining a career. I am motivated to run for reelection because on top of what I have learned during my legislative service, I am ready to keep learning and contributing new ideas, finding common ground, and acting to protect Idaho families, promote small business, and preserve our natural resources and Idaho way of life. Examples this year include my sponsorship and the enactment of historic tax relief, while making record investments in education and transportation projects.
In your view, what is the biggest issue in the race?
While Idaho is blessed with so much to praise, we also have our challenges. As we continue to grow at a breakneck pace, we should invest enough into education, critical infrastructure including broadband access, and our water and sewer and other resources and preserve agricultural opportunities future generations. Many people are concerned about how we maintain the Idaho we all love. I share this concern and remain confident in our ability to invest now for the future. I also expect to hear ongoing concerns about property tax assessments, quality education, high paying jobs, and the rising costs of healthcare, childcare, fuel and groceries. How we continue to invest the federal relief monies provided to the state and local governments during the pandemic will dominate budget and spending discussions.
Why should voters elect you?
I seek compromise and avoid purity tests because solving problems is often messy and to be good at it means using my background and view of the world, and all of my experience, to focus on the issues instead of the personalities, parties or political headlines. I have always done my best to underpromise and overdeliver in everything I do. While I often fall short, I want to be one of the most reasonable, thoughtful people in any room including the House of Representatives. I hope the good voters of Pocatello have learned enough about me and my personality, temperament, voting record, and history of getting things done to have a greater confidence today to reelect me than the first time I asked for your vote. I am still ready to lead and it is a privilege to lead for Pocatello.
Name: Craig Yadon
Hometown: Pocatello
Age: 49
Professional or Personal Background
Craig graduated from Highland High School and from Idaho State University. Craig and his wife, Mariya, have been married for 27 years and have four children and one grandson.
Craig owned and operated Guy Nielson Company, an industrial contracting business, in Pocatello for 20 years. He is currently renovating the Petersen Building, renamed the Purpose Building.
Craig is a U.S. Army veteran and volunteers with the Chaplain Corp. He spent 5 years with his family doing mission work in Thailand. Craig co-founded ‘New Start,’ a program developed to help released inmates. He serves on the Board of his local church.
Why are you running for office?
I am running for the Idaho State House of Representatives because I want to help safeguard the opportunities and freedoms I have enjoyed throughout my life. We are now being redefined by godless systems and examples. As a result, I can no longer stand by as a passive benefactor while our nation is broken spiritually, morally, and economically.
My opponent refuses to sign the Idaho Republican Platform and consistently votes contrary to our republican ideals. He voted 30+ times to expand the size, scope, and power of government. He voted against every attempt to limit the emergency powers the governor used to shut down businesses and impose COVID mandates (S1136, H0135, HRC040). He will not protect unborn children. He voted against a resolution petitioning the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade (HR019) and was absent for the vote on the Idaho heartbeat bill (S1358). I will stand for life.
In your view, what is the biggest issue in the race?
During the pandemic Idaho shut down businesses and thousands of Idaho citizens lost or had their jobs threatened by mandates. We have cultural Marxist ideologies being taught in our schools and universities. All this has occurred in a “deep red state” dominated by the Republican Party. This is part of the crisis of trust we are experiencing in America. There needs to be a certain level of trust between the people and their representatives. The issue of trust is at the heart of this election. My opponent has betrayed the trust of the Republican Party. He wore our uniform but played for the other team. He said he was one of us but voted like a Democrat. He backed away from every fight and voted against our freedom and our interests every time it really mattered. I will legislate as a conservative and in keeping with the Idaho Republican Platform.
Why should voters elect you?
I pledge to restore trust in our representatives and our Republic. My commitment is simple. I will tell you what I believe and vote accordingly. My votes in the legislature will match our party platform and the values of our community and our party.
I oppose nickel-and-diming Idaho citizens with ever increasing taxes and fees to fund an ever-expanding government.
I support reducing the size, scope, and power of government.
I support protecting speech, on or off Idaho’s campuses.
I Will work to reign in the emergency powers that were abused by the governor. Every business is essential because every job puts food on someone’s table.
I will fight to end vaccine mandates in Idaho and protect medical freedom.
I will show up and unapologetically vote pro-life. I will fight to protect the unborn until every child at every stage of life is protected by Idaho law.