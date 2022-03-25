On Thursday night at around 9:30 p.m. the Teton County Sheriff's Office received a report of an armed robbery at the Phillips 66 gas station on Wallace and Main Street in Driggs.
The suspect left the scene on foot, heading east down Wallace, according to the sheriff's office. The suspect was a white or Hispanic man, around 5'10" and 140 pounds, wearing dark clothes including a black hoodie, slim-fit pants, black boots, and a black covering over his face and mouth. Images from the security camera at the gas station show he was also wearing a red glove and using a black handgun during the robbery.
No victims were injured during the incident. The suspect at this time remains at large, and the sheriff's office requests that anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to contact TCSO at (208) 354-2323.
After the incident, at around 10:30 p.m., residents in Driggs and the surrounding area received an automated emergency notification by voicemail and text. The message encouraged residents to lock and secure their homes and vehicles.
The message went out to all landlines in the city as well as to the cell phones of anyone within the Driggs area who had signed up for emergency notifications through Code Red. If you wish to be notified by your local emergency response team in the event of emergency situations or critical community alerts, look for the link at the bottom of the TCSO page or visit public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/C04FE3EEE28E.