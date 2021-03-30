RIGBY — Police are alerting the public about an armed and dangerous fugitive who's on the loose in East Idaho.
Mekena "Kenny" Lagana is wanted by the Rigby Police Department for aggravated assault.
A felony warrant has been issued for his arrest, police said.
Authorities have not yet provided additional information about the aggravated assault incident allegedly involving Lagana.
Police are advising the public not to approach Lagana under any circumstances because he is believed to be armed and dangerous.
If you have any information on Lagana's whereabouts please contact your local police department or sheriff's office immediately.