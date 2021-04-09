POCATELLO — Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at one of Pocatello's busiest intersections on Friday afternoon.
The 1:15 p.m. collision between a Jeep SUV and Chevy sedan occurred at the intersection of Pocatello and Yellowstone avenues and Oak Street near City Hall.
An adult male occupant of the Jeep SUV was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of injuries suffered in the wreck. An adult female occupant of the Chevy sedan was transported to PMC via private vehicle for treatment of her injuries.
The Pocatello Police Department said the man and woman suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash.
Their names have not been released.
The crash partially blocked the intersection where it occurred for over 30 minutes.
The accident remains under investigation by Pocatello police.