IDAHO FALLS — A Michigan man was sentenced to 10 to 25 years in prison Monday for sexually abusing two young girls.

Karl Ford, 60, admitted to raping two girls, who were 5 and 7 years old at the time. He was charged with two counts of lewd conduct with a minor, but one of the counts was dropped as part of the plea agreement.