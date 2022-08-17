IDAHO FALLS — A Michigan man was sentenced to 10 to 25 years in prison Monday for sexually abusing two young girls.
Karl Ford, 60, admitted to raping two girls, who were 5 and 7 years old at the time. He was charged with two counts of lewd conduct with a minor, but one of the counts was dropped as part of the plea agreement.
The case is not the first child sex crime Ford has faced. He previously served 10 years in prison in California for sexually assaulting a third victim, which occurred around the same time as the abuse of the Idaho victims.
Both victims in the Idaho case, who are now adults, gave impact statements saying the abuse they suffered as children followed them into adulthood.
“Life for me and my family was what I saw as perfect until we met our literal walking nightmare,” the older victim told the court.
The older victim said she had felt guilt, shame and disgust over the abuse, and that her relationships later in life have been influenced by what happened to her.
“Karl there isn’t one part of my life that hasn’t been affected by what you’ve done to me,” the older victim said.
The younger victim told the court the first thing she could remember as a kid was the sexual abuse by Ford.
“The first memory I have of my childhood, you stole for yourself,” the younger victim said.
The younger victim also said she had suffered medical consequences as a result of the abuse, including requiring three surgeries on her jaw in her adult years.
Both victims asked the court to consider the harm Ford had caused them individually, and to not allow his previous prison sentence to be considered a mitigating factor.
“If my worth is tied to the time that he has already served for somebody else, then what even is the point of what I experienced?” the younger victim asked.
Defense Attorney Curtis Smith said Ford knew he had to face consequences and that throughout the court process he and his family had expected to be found guilty.
Smith also said his client had behaved without incident the three years he was on probation after his first prison sentence.
Bonneville County Chief Deputy Prosecutor John Dewey said Ford coerced the victims and groomed them, and that time hasn’t allowed the victims to recover.
Dewey noted the psychosexual evaluator found Ford to be a moderate risk to reoffend, after initially believing he was a low risk.
“Due to his lack of insight into the dynamics of his past offending, I do not consider his future risk to be low,” Dewey read from the evaluation, which was written by Dr. Linda Hatzenbuehler. “Rather, I consider it to be moderate. Specifically, he lacks the insights and behavioral tools needed to help him remain offense free in the future.”
Ford gave a statement to the court apologizing for his actions.
“I’ve had a lot of time to think about an awful lot of stuff, and I am sorry for what I have done,” Ford said.
In handing down the decision, District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. said he wished everyone could hear the victims’ statements to understand the harm caused by child sexual abuse.
“Their sentence began on the first day of abuse, and it has endured, clearly, because those statements were sincere,” Watkins said.
Watkins told Ford he wondered what sentence he would give if Ford had not already served 10 years in prison. He said Ford cooperated with the prosecution and did not force the victims to testify about their abuse in court.
“Absent those (mitigating arguments), the court would be sentencing you in such a way, recognizing your age, that we would be talking about a life sentence,” Watkins said.
Ford was also ordered to pay $5,000 compensatory fine to cover expenses the victims had from the abuse.