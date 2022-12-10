POCATELLO — The driver who fatally struck an adult female pedestrian in south Pocatello has been charged with vehicular manslaughter while driving under the influence, police said.
Darwin Reisner, the 64-year-old driver, was arrested following the 5:45 p.m. Saturday collision on South Fifth Avenue, police said. Reisner, of Pocatello, is currently being held at the Bannock County Jail. He had previously been convicted of felony DUI twice before Saturday's incident, court records show.
Reisner is accused of fatally striking Rachelle Wallace, 36, of Pocatello, as she was trying to cross South Fifth Avenue in the area of the Common Cents convenience store near Jason Avenue, authorities said.
“My heart is with Rachelle’s family and friends in their time of loss,” said Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner.
Police arrived on scene shortly after the crash and found Wallace dead in the west lane of South Fifth Avenue from injuries sustained in the collision, according to a police report the Idaho State Journal obtained Monday.
Officers heard Reisner state “I’m the one who hit it,” while on scene, police said.
Officers spoke to a witness on scene who said Wallace was crossing South Fifth Avenue from east to west when she was struck, adding that she was launched into the air and landed about 50 feet from the impact site, according to the police report.
The witness told officers that about 15 to 30 seconds after she was struck, a second vehicle ran over the woman while she was lying on the roadway, police said. The witness also told officers that Reisner admitted to him that he had struck Wallace.
Reisner was transported to Portneuf Medical Center via Pocatello ground ambulance following the crash. He provided officers with two blood alcohol content samples via breathalyzer tests, which were .125 and .128, both of which are one and half times the legal limit of .08 to safely operate a motor vehicle in the state of Idaho.
On the way to the hospital, Reisner told officers, “She ran right out in front of me,” police said.
South Fifth Avenue was closed to all traffic for several hours because of the collision. Police said Reisner stopped after the collision and cooperated with responding officers. The collision remains under investigation by Pocatello police and Idaho State Police.
Reisner made his initial appearance in court Monday, during which 6th District Judge Paul Laggis set his bond at $50,000.
He is due back in court on Dec. 22 for a preliminary hearing, during which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
In addition to the felony vehicular manslaughter while DUI charge that Reisner faces, which carries a maximum penalty of up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000, prosecutors are also seeking two enhancements against him.
The first enhancement is for Reisner being a persistent violator, which means he has two other previous felony convictions. Reisner was previously convicted of felony drug charges in 1997 and 2012 and was also convicted of felony DUI in Bannock County in 2018 and again in Caribou County in 2021.
The persistent violator enhancement could extend any prison sentence levied against Reisner by no less than five years and up to life.
Prosecutors are also seeking an enhancement against Reisner for using a deadly weapon, in this case a vehicle, during the commission of a felony crime. This enhancement could extend any prison sentence he faces by up to 15 years.
In total. Reisner faces no less that 15 years in prison and up to life if convicted of all charges and enhancements against him.
