BOISE – Alvin Willie George, 25, of Cross City, Florida, was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for cyberstalking, Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr. announced today.
U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill also ordered George to pay $525.31 in restitution to one of the victims.
According to court records, in December 1999, in Texas, two female children were attacked in a bedroom. During the attack both children had their throats slit. One child survived the attack, but her friend was killed. The perpetrator of these crimes was convicted. Beginning in or around November 2016, and over the next several months, George began sending photos from the 1999 crime scene to the surviving victim and her sisters, all of whom live in Idaho. George did not know the surviving victim or her sisters, rather he researched the 1999 murder on the internet and used various Facebook accounts he created to send harassing and intimidating messages to these women, as well as threatening to rape and kill them.
This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Boise Police Department.